Dairygold reports increased profit amid resurgent dairy market

Pictured announcing the Dairygold Annual Results 2024 are Michael Harte, chief executive; Ann Fogarty, head of corporate affairs; and Pat Clancy, chair of Dairygold Co-Operative Society. Photo: Gerard McCarthy Photography

Cork-based dairy processor Dairygold has reported a slight increase in revenue and profit for 2024 on the back of improved dairy market conditions.

It comes despite a slight reduction to overall milk output alongside lower feed and milk prices.

The State’s third largest milk processor said turnover rose by €10.6 million (0.8 per cent) to €1.43 billion in 2024, following a €254.7 million drop in revenue during 2023 due to market conditions.

Dairygold’s financial performance was described as “satisfactory” by the company.

Operating profit grew at the co-operative to €37.1 million, or 55 per cent, on the €23.9 million made in 2023, though still lagging behind the €40 million profit in 2022.

Chief executive Michael Harte said the company has implemented an increased drive for efficiency in 2025 with an emphasis on “continuous improvement” and automation.

As a result of these factors, he said a reduction in the company’s total workforce was expected to take place with up to 70 jobs set to be reduced by “attrition”.

Dairygold’s bank debts rose for the third year in a row to €157.3 million, increasing by €12.8 million (8.9 per cent). The increased debts have resulted in a net bank debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.4:1 which the company described as “very manageable”.

While the overall dairy market experienced a resurgence in 2024, weather conditions in Ireland for the first six months of the year were challenging for farmers. That resulted in a slight reduction in milk supply from Dairygold members of 2.1 per cent to 1.38 billion litres.

“Dairy Ireland sales volumes of 226,000 tonnes were back on 2023 levels, reflecting lower milk volumes,” said Mr Harte, though the subsidiary saw turnover increase 4 per cent to €830 million. The price paid to the co-operative’s suppliers increased with average quoted milk price rising by 6 cent per litre to 44.9cpl.

Despite this, elements of the sector saw prices decrease, with Mr Harte noting the drop in birth rates in China as a “notable factor impacting certain dairy market returns”.

He said the resulting reduced demand for infant formula products, of which Dairygold’s demineralised whey is an ingredient, caused oversupply issues in the market.

“Consequently, returns from demineralised whey in 2024 were lower compared to the returns for other whey products,” Mr Harte said.