Grafton to acquire HSS Hire for €31.6m

Grafton Group is to buy HSS Hire, expanding its tool and plant rental business.

Building materials company Grafton is to acquire HSS Hire Ireland in a deal worth up to €31.6 million.

Once the acquisition is complete, the hire business will operate under Grafton’s Chadwicks brand.

The tool and equipment hire specialist has four branches and four customer distribution centres in the Republic of Ireland. The company generated adjusted unaudited revenue of €31.9 million last year, and will complement Grafton’s existing hire business, allowing it to offer a comprehensive national hire service to its customers.

Grafton already operates the Sam Hire brand across the Chadwicks branch network, with the small plant and tool hire available from 23 locations.

The deal is on a cash and debt-free basis, and must be approved by competition regulators.

“We are pleased to have agreed to acquire HSS Hire Ireland which is a well-respected tool and equipment hire business and brand with a strong and experienced management team,” said Eric Born, chief executive of Grafton Group. “This transaction is in line with Grafton’s strategy to strengthen our market positions in existing and adjacent markets and will broaden the offering of our Chadwicks business in the Republic of Ireland where we continue to see compelling opportunities for further growth.”