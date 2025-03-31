Volume of goods handled by Irish ports up 7% last year

The volume of goods handled by Irish ports up 7 per cent when compared with 2023, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Irish ports handled a total of 51 million tonnes in 2024. Goods forwarded from Irish ports amounted to 15.6 million tonnes in 2024, which was down slightly when compared with the year before from 15,672,000 to 15,590,000.

Goods received amounted to nearly 35.5 million tonnes in 2024, up 10 per cent when compared with 2023.

During 2024, 11,958 vessels arrived in Irish ports, compared with 12,191 in 2023. Dublin port accounted for 6,760 (57 per cent) of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports in 2024.

READ MORE

When looking at the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports by region of trade, Britain and Northern Ireland accounted for 16.2 million tonnes of the total (32 per cent). European Union countries accounted for 25.3 million tonnes (49 per cent).

A total of 292 cruise ships arrived in Irish ports compared with 272 in 2023. Cork had the highest number of cruise ship arrivals (103), followed by Dún Laoghaire (71) and Dublin (33). All cruise ships arrived between April and October 2024.