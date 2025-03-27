Web Summit founders settle acrimonious disputes

Web Summit case: Founder Paddy Cosgrave has been at odds with fellow shareholders and childhood friends David Kelly and Daire Hickey. Photograph: Collins Courts

A settlement has been reached in the acrimonious High Court dispute between the three principal shareholders in Web Summit after a breakthrough in negotiations this week.

Counsel for three parties informed the court on Thursday morning that all matters had been resolved and asked the judge to put the case back for mention until April 29th.

Five interrelated lawsuits involving the former friends and business partners were being heard in a High Court civil trial, which began last week.

The first witnesses were due to begin giving testimony this week before Mr Justice Michael Twomey on Tuesday implored all sides to redouble efforts to resolve the dispute outside the court.

Intensive negotiations took place between the legal teams on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday when Judge Twomey granted a further adjournment after counsel for Mr Kelly told the court that progress had been made.

Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly and Daire Hickey had been engaged in a protracted and bitter dispute since 2021 involving allegations of blackmail and shareholder oppression.

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave spoke to the media after all parties came to an agreement to settle the Web Summit dispute. Video: Bryan O'Brien

The three men were directors in Web Summit with Mr Cosgrave, who is chief executive of the global tech conference company, holding 81 per cent of the shares, David Kelly having a 12 per cent stake and Mr Hickey 7 per cent.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey had on Tuesday urged the three parties to pursue a mediated resolution outside the courtroom in order to end what, he said, could otherwise turn into a lengthy legal case on appeal, potentially reaching as far as the Supreme Court and lasting until 2028.

The terms of the settlement have not yet been made public.

Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly want Mr Cosgrave to buy out their shareholding in the business, and any settlement is likely to see Mr Cosgrave pay tens of millions of euro for their stakes in the company. However, Mr Cosgrave was also suing Mr Kelly, claiming his actions created a $12.3 million loss for Web Summit and seeking damages against his former school friend for those losses.