Consumer spending rose but card activity dipped on St Patrick’s Day, says Revolut

Consumer spending surged on St Patrick’s weekend, with digital bank Revolut showing a 17 per cent rise among its Irish customers to more than €150 million.

The company said almost seven million transactions were made over the period from March 15th to 17th, with bars, cafes and restaurants seeing the biggest rise.

But although the value of spending rose 7 per cent year on year, card activity dipped 6 per cent on St Patrick’s Day, which Revolut attributed to the celebration falling on a Monday and after the conclusion of the Six Nations rugby competition. The company said the spending patterns indicated that consumers were splashing out on Saturday and Sunday rather than holding off for St Patrick’s Day.

Irish revellers were also more inclined to celebrate outside the home this year, with spending on taxis rising 8.5 per cent in volume terms and 16 per cent in value, and sales of store-bought beer, wine and other alcohol down 9 per cent when compared with the payments volume.

“Registering nearly seven million transactions in one long weekend is a firm indication that Irish people’s everyday spending happens with us, and that Revolut is the preferred way to manage money,” said Malcolm Craig, general manager at Revolut Bank Ireland Branch.

There was also an increase in revenues for Revolut Business customers, with those in the food, beverages or tobacco industries seeing a marked rise across 2025 figures.

Revolut has been building its offering here in recent years, adding loans and credit cards as it seeks to take a larger share of the Irish market.