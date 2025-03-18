Danish engineering group opens Dublin office and plans 50 hires

The office will have a focus on driving Ireland’s green transition. Photograph: iStock

Danish engineering consultant COWI has opened a new office in Dublin where it plans to hire 50 people over the next three years.

The new office will house a hybrid team of Irish, Danish, and other specialists from around the world. The team of engineering experts will support both national and international projects, with a focus on driving Ireland’s green transition.

The group said the office would provide “critical engineering expertise” for Project Ireland 2040, the Government’s long-term strategy to unlock investment in infrastructure development and sustainable growth.

COWI is a global consulting group headquartered in Denmark with 7,500 employees. Its services covers engineering, architecture, renewable energy, and environmental services, and it has a presence in more than 35 countries.

READ MORE

COWI head of Ireland David Feighery said Project Ireland 2040 represents a “transformative opportunity” for sustainable infrastructure development across the country.

“As Ireland commits to enhancing regional connectivity, transitioning to renewable energy, and creating climate resilient communities, COWI brings proven expertise from similar successful transitions in Denmark and wider Scandinavia,” he said.

“We are already contributing to Ireland’s green transition through our work on the Dublin District Heating Project, which aims to provide sustainable heating to homes and businesses.”

COWI has experience delivering Copenhagen’s metro system, Denmark’s light rail networks, and offshore wind projects.

The country is on track to generate 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with 82 per cent achieved in 2023.

Andy Sloan, managing director of COWI Ireland, added: “Our expertise has helped shape a more resilient and low-carbon future, and we are now ready to bring this experience to Ireland.

“Our investment in Ireland is more than just growth. It’s a commitment to applying our knowledge and innovation to help deliver the ambitions of Project Ireland 2040 and support a greener, more connected future.”