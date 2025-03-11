Asian stocks slide as US growth worries grip markets

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as a market selloff extended on mounting worries that a wide-ranging trade war could dent US economic growth and lead to a recession, sending skittish investors to the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Investor concerns about the potential economic slowdown were exacerbated after President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview talked about a “period of transition” while declining to predict whether his tariffs would result in a US recession.

Those comments and worries sapped risk sentiment, sending stocks sliding and weighing on the US dollar and Treasury yields.

European stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as investors took a pause. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.07 per cent as of 0814 GMT. The benchmark had dropped to its lowest in nearly a month on Monday.

Travel and leisure led the sectoral losses, down 1.6 per cent, while heavyweight healthcare also lost 1.2 per cent.

Banks, which have lately benefitted from higher spending prospects in Germany, lost 0.9 per cent.

In Asia, stocks were battered across the board with Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan stocks hitting their lowest levels since September. Australia’s benchmark index closed 0.8 per cent lower having touched a seven-month low earlier in the day.

Even Chinese stocks, which have been on a tear this year, were not immune to the downbeat mood. The blue-chip index fell 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1 per cent.

Asian markets were taking their cues from Wall Street where the S&P 500 fell 2.7 per cent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop this year, while the Nasdaq slid 4.0 per cent, its biggest single-day percentage drop since September 2022.

Fears of an economic downturn have driven a stock market selloff that has wiped out $4 trillion from the S&P 500’s peak last month.

The S&P and Nasdaq futures cut steep losses from early Asian morning on Tuesday to trade slightly higher ahead of European open. European futures stabilised as well and pointed to a steady start.

Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities, said most traders believed Mr Trump would blink if stocks tanked.

“Markets have now gotten the memo that the administration is intent on ripping the band-aid off. Tariffs and recession may be the medicine to create disinflation and getting that 10-year yield lower. For now it’s a controlled demolition.”

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2 basis points on Tuesday after dropping 10 bps in the previous session, the largest daily drop in almost a month.

The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell to a five-month low and was last down 1.5 bps at 3.8808 per cent.

Traders are now pricing in 85 bps of easing from the Fed this year, compared to 75 bps on Monday, LSEG data showed, betting weak US growth will compel the Federal Reserve to start easing again.

Safe havens were in demand, with the Japanese yen touching a five-month high against the dollar before giving up gains to trade flat at 147.35 per dollar. Still, the yen is up 7 per cent against the dollar in 2025.

The Swiss franc also strengthened and was hovering near the three-month high touched on Monday. It was last at 0.8791 per dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was huddled near a four-month low. The index has dropped over 4 per cent so far this year.

Unlike Mr Trump’s first term, when signs of cracks in the economy or stock market would have seen a pivot on trade policy, this time around, Mr Trump seems determined to stay the course, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

“That’s raising these fears about a major growth slowdown, possibly recession, caused by this very aggressive approach to trade. I think investors are coming to the shocking realisation that Trump doesn’t have their back.”

Citi analysts cut their recommendation for US stocks to “neutral” from “overweight”, arguing the US economy may no longer outpace the rest of the world in the coming months.

In commodities, oil prices were steady as investors grappled with worries that US tariffs would slow economies around the world and hurt energy demand while OPEC+ ramps up its supply.

Gold prices inched higher to $2,895.75 per ounce, within touching distance of the record high hit last month. Gold is up 10 per cent so far in 2025 after climbing 27 per cent last year.- Reuters