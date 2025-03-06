Dublin Airport faces further delays on passenger cap decision

Noise regulator says it may need to assess Dublin Airport's 'interim' planning application. Photograph: Barrow Coakley.

Dublin Airport’s latest bid to lift a controversial 32 million a year passenger limit faces delays after the noise regulator warned the move could result in a new assessment and restrictions at the gateway.

DAA, the State company operating the airport, asked local planning authority Fingal County Council last month for permission to lift the 32 million limit to 36 million.

However, the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (Anca) told Fingal this week that it may need to assess the likely impact of the application, and that a “new operating restrictions may be required”.

DAA warned on Thursday that the authority’s move would “add several months” to the wait for a decision on its latest planning application, dashing hopes that it could end the row in weeks.

READ MORE

DAA dubbed the decision “unnecessary”, saying that planning appeals board, An Bord Pleanála, was already considering Anca’s assessment of noise at the gateway.

The airport company intended its application for an increase to 36 million to be an “interim solution” while Fingal weighed its application to increase the cap to 40 million as part of an overall expansion.

The February application does not seek permission for building. DAA hoped this would allow the council to decide the issue quickly.

However, it cautioned that the noise regulator’s decision “will, once again, prolong the timeline involved in addressing this critical issue”. Anca’s assessments are not subject to clear timelines, the company added.

Planners have restricted night flights at Dublin Airport to limit noise.

DAA first sought an increase to 36 million in December, but Fingal said weeks later that the application was not valid. DAA applied a second time in the first week of February.

The High Court effectively suspended the cap for next summer after asking European courts to clarify some issues raised by airlines in a challenge the limit.