MKC appoints Brian Harrison as new managing director

Brian Harrison, who has been appointed managing director of MKC Communications, said it is an exciting time for the public relations industry.

Public relations company MKC Communications has named Brian Harrison as its new managing director, replacing the firm’s cofounder Tim Kinsella who will move into an executive director role after 10 years at the helm of the business.

Mr Harrison, a former head of communications at the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland, joined MKC in 2016. He has worked with clients in the healthcare and technology sector, as well as the public sector, also serving as director of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Ireland since 2023.

He replaces Mr Kinsella, who founded the business in 1999 with Laurie Mannix. He will move into an executive director role alongside Ms Mannix, and will continue to serve clients and manage portfolios, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“I’m delighted to be taking up the leadership of MKC at an exciting time for our business and industry,” Mr Harrison said.

“We are seeing increased demand for strategic communications advice from an ever-increasing range of national and international organisations. MKC has earned a reputation, through our quarter of a century in business, of providing a high-quality and innovative service. I look forward to supporting our team to continue building further on this legacy.”

Mr Kinsella said Mr Harrison has already played a role in setting “the future direction” of the business as a codirector of MKC since 2022.

“He will lead our team as we continue to grow our business while constantly maintaining our client-first ethos. I look forward to working with Brian and our board to deliver on our growth and development plans,” he said.

MKC is a public relations company that specialises in reputation management, media relations, crisis management and public affairs for global multinational and Irish companies, public sector agencies and not-for-profit organisations.

It boasts a client list that includes brands such as Virgin Media, Salesforce, Energia, Lakeland Dairies and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

MKC has employed several former politicians and civil servants as consultants, among them John Murphy, a former secretary general at the Department of Jobs under then minister Richard Bruton.

Derek Moran, former secretary general at the Department of Finance, is also a consultant with the business as is Gerard Howlin, a former special adviser to taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who joined the company in 2008.

Former Labour Party senator Lorraine Higgins was also a consultant with the firm before leaving to found her own consultancy, Rockwood Public Affairs in 2020.