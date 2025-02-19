Leslie Buckley files court action against Allianz

Leslie Buckley, the former Chairman of Independent News & Media, has filed a High Court action against Allianz, the insurance company.

Mr Buckley, who was subject to a six-year investigation by High Court inspectors into allegations of wrongdoing during his term at INM, is alleging breach of contract against Allianz.

A spokesman said the legal action relates to the recovery of professional fees which Mr Buckley claims should be covered under an insurance policy.

Allianz has been contacted for comment.

The INM investigation by High Court inspectors found Mr Buckley passed confidential information to the company’s then largest shareholder, Denis O’Brien, but did not uphold allegations that he breached company law or used INM resources to benefit Mr O’Brien at the expense of other shareholders.

The investigation was prompted by allegations made by INM’s then chief executive Robert Pitt and its then chief finance officer Ryan Preston using whistleblower legislation.

In October, Mr Buckley was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by University College Cork (UCC) in recognition of his philanthropic work. In his acceptance speech, he called for a review of whistleblower legislation.