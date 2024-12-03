Ryanair traffic rises 11% in November

Traffic at Ryanair rose 11 per cent in November, reaching 13 million passengers during the month.

That compared to 11.7 million in November 2023. Load factor, a measure of how full aircraft are, remained static during the month at 92 per cent.

The airline operated more than 73,750 flights during the month.

On a rolling 12-month basis to the end of November, traffic rose 8 per cent compared to the 12 months year on year, reaching 196.1 million. Load factor was static at 94 per cent.