Aryzta names first permanent chief executive since 2020

Swiss baker Urs Jordi will retain his role as chairman of Aryzta after he is replaced as chief executive by Michael Schai in January. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Aryzta, the Swiss-Irish baked goods group that was convulsed by shareholder unrest in 2020, has appointed a new permanent chief executive, almost four years after chief executive Kevin Toland stood down.

Michael Schai, a former managing director of Aryzta’s Asia-Pacific region based in Australia, will replace interim chief executive Urs Jordi, who will retain his role as group chairman, the group said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Jordi became chairman following the departure of former Smurfit Kappa chief executive Gary McGann amid shareholder upheaval in 2020. Following a partial boardroom coup that moved the group’s centre of gravity from Dublin to Zurich, the Swiss executive was then also named interim chief executive after former DAA boss Mr Toland’s departure in November 2020 with a 1.77 million Swiss franc (€1.81 million) payout.

On Monday, Aryzta praised Mr Jordi for leading the group through “a period of significantly [sic] financial risk and business uncertainty”.

“He leaves his interim CEO role having installed stable experienced management, returned the company to organic growth and significantly improved business performance,” said Alejandro Legardo, chairman of Aryzta’s governance committee.”

Mr Schai, who will take up the role in January 2025, previously served in a number of roles at Aryzta between 2015 and 2018, most recently as managing director of its international bun business, based in Australia. He is currently chief executive of chocolate-maker Lindt in Australia.

“ “I am delighted to return to Aryzta as CEO of the group,” he said. “I have followed the success of the turnaround in a period of numerous challenges both internal and external. This is representative of the resilience, commitment and passion of Urs Jordi, the senior executive team, its Board of directors and the management and employees. I am looking forward to taking the baton from Mr Jordi and continuing the progress and further improving shareholder value.”

Earlier this year, Mr Toland and three other former Aryzta executives launched High Court proceedings against their former employer, seeking “specific performance”, according to court records, signalling they are seeking compensation for amounts for which they claim they are contractually entitled.