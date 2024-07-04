Dublin feels the ‘Swiftonomics’ effect as spending rises nearly a fifth

Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Spending rose by 17 per cent in Dublin during the weekend of the Taylor Swift concerts, according to a study published on Thursday.

The Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse survey analysed debit and credit card spending across the capital as Dublin felt the so-called Swiftonomics effect from June 27th to June 30th.

The highest increase in spending was among teenagers at 63 per cent and the 26 to 35-year-old age group followed them with spending up 30 per cent. Spending also spiked by 25 per cent for 18 to 25-year-olds.

Sectors across the economy saw a boost in revenue over the few days with beauty spa income up 34 per cent, Spotify streams increasing by 20 per cent and record stores recording a 19 per cent boost in sales.

When Taylor Swift arrived in Dublin ahead of her three nights at the Aviva Stadium, her loyal fans, or Swifties, were dressed for the occasion. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Pub and restaurant owners saw spending rise by 13 per cent compared to the previous weekend.

“We have witnessed the impact of ‘Swiftonomics’ across cities worldwide, and Taylor’s Eras Tour coming to Dublin was unlikely to make her an ‘Anti-Hero’ amongst business owners,” Owen Clifford, the head of retail sector at Bank of Ireland said on the survey.

“Spending in central Dublin areas boomed last weekend as Pride revellers and GAA fans also joined the party

“Overall, the weekend’s festivities provide a tangible boost to a variety of sectors, he added.