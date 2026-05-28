Profits slide at company behind O’Donoghue’s pub in Dublin 2

Oliver Barden bought O'Donoghue's in 1988 (Story by Ronan McGreevy) Photograph : Laura Hutton / The Irish Times

The company behind O’Donoghue’s pub on Merrion Row in Dublin saw profits after tax plunge 78pc to €199,651 in the 12 months to the end of last June

New accounts filed by O’Donoghues (Merrion Row) Ltd, show the earnings came a year after it recorded profits of €902,887 when the business was boosted by events including Taylor Swift concerts at the nearby Aviva Stadium.

The firm paid out dividends last year of €81,413.

The famed pub continues to attract celebrities during the year under review. Dua Lipa celebrated her sold out concert at the Aviva with traditional music, pizza and pints of Guinness with her fiancé, Callum Turner and friends.

The pub puts on traditional Irish music every night and all day on Sundays while the business also generates revenues from guest house accommodation.

The new accounts – signed off by directors, Oliver Barden and Marie Barden on May 25th- show that at the end of June last, the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €2.63 million.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €245,501.

At the end of June , the company had shareholder funds of €10.06 million that included the accumulated profits and a revaluation reserve of €7.42 million.

The company’s cash funds decreased from €840,145 to €567,699.

The accounts show that the book value of the company’s tangible assets last year decreased from €9.9 million to €9.7 million.

Pay to directors last year increased from €316,000 to €360,000

The pub is owned and operated by the Barden family and numbers employed remained at 22 during the year.

The abridged accounts don’t provide a revenue figure for the year.

The pub has long been associated with traditional Irish music and the Dubliners in particular who began to play at the pub in the 1960s while Bruce Springsteen has also been a visitor.

The premises was built in 1789 and in 1934 began operating as a full-time pub when Maureen and Paddy O‘Donoghue began running the bar.

Oliver Barden purchased the pub in 1988.