Former UUP leader Doug Beattie leaves party over ‘toxic atmosphere’

Former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie has resigned from the party, citing a “toxic atmosphere” under its current leadership.

Beattie, who intends to stay on as an independent unionist MLA for Upper Bann, said “an insidious campaign of rumour and gossip was being waged” against him, in a scathing letter addressed to current party leader, Jon Burrows.

A party spokesperson said they do “not accept the characterisation of recent events set out in Mr Beattie’s letter”.

Burrows, a former PSNI officer, became an MLA in 2025 when he was co-opted into a seat in North Antrim and was ratified as party leader in January this year.

There had been speculation in recent weeks that some within the party did not want to see Beattie selected to run as a candidate in the Upper Bann constituency – where he has had a seat for 10 years – at the next election in 2027.

In his resignation letter posted on social media, the ex-British Army captain said it had become clear to him that his position within the party “is no longer tenable”.

“Over the last 12 years, I have made many valued friendships within the party, and I sincerely hope those friendships endure,” Beattie wrote.

“However, over the past two years I have witnessed a marked deterioration in the relationship between the party management board, constituency associations, the Ulster Unionist Councillor Association, and the MLA group at Stormont.

“This became particularly apparent and accelerated following your election as party leader when MLAs were increasingly marginalised, ignored, isolated and discredited.”

“In the absence of any coherent policy direction from the leadership, a toxic atmosphere has been allowed to flourish within the party,” he said, criticising Burrows’s leadership style.

“The Ulster Unionist Party once prided itself on its social conscience, its progressive and moderate outlook, and its respected conservative tradition.

“I no longer believe that is the case and I no longer feel at home or comfortable within the party.”

He claimed a campaign of rumour and gossip was being waged against him regarding selections, party relationships, financial matters, and employment issues.

Beattie further stated that Burrows rang him announcing his intention to “reopen a disciplinary matter” against him, which the Upper Bann MLA described as “vindictive and a deliberate attempt to drive” him from the party.

A UUP spokesperson thanked Beattie “for his many years of service to his country and to the party” but said it “does not accept the characterisation of recent events set out in Mr Beattie’s letter”.

“The party management board met on Thursday evening to consider serious concerns about Mr Beattie’s conduct and judgment,” they said.

“The board unanimously agreed a course of action, which was due to be communicated to Mr Beattie by the party leader on Monday.

“Mr Beattie’s resignation has overtaken that process.”

They added: “The party’s focus remains on serving the people of Northern Ireland, on delivering for them, and on the work ahead.”

Beattie led the party in 2021-2024 before resigning, citing “irreconcilable differences” with officers over the direction of the party.

He has been described as part of the party’s liberal tendency, and won praised for his “constructive” work from nationalists while leader. He has been an MLA since 2016. – PA