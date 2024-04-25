Sole objector delays plans for Galway Clinic expansion

The Galway Clinic: A sole objector, concerned over road traffic safety issues, is stalling plans by Larry Goodman’s Galway Clinic to expand its operations to treat an additional 14,165 patients annually. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

A sole objector, concerned over road traffic safety issues, is stalling plans by Larry Goodman’s Galway Clinic to expand its operations to treat an additional 14,165 patients annually.

Last month, Galway City Council granted planning permission to Mr Goodman’s Galway Clinic Doughiska UC for a two-storey extension comprising additional enhanced medical assessment and diagnostic facilities, a new ambulance bay and the removal of 48 car-parking spaces.

A planning report lodged with the application, which would extend the footprint of Galway Clinic by 2,050 sq m, said that the proposed development was expected to increase staff by 20 at the Galway Clinic.

Planning and environmental consultants for the hospital, MKO, aid that as the Galway Clinic provided high-quality treatment – especially cardiology and urology treatment – the development would increase the number of people that were able to access necessary healthcare services in Galway and the west of Ireland in a timely and efficient manner.

However the project is on hold after local resident, Dr Sheila Furey lodged an appeal against the grant of permission to An Bord Pleanála.

Dr Furey of Doughiska, Galway was one of three parties to lodge objections to the proposed extension when the application was before Galway City Council.

The council granted permission after an internal report concluded that the proposal didn’t exacerbate the site access issue at the clinic.

In her appeal, Dr Furey states that the grant of permission doesn’t adequately address the valid concerns and issues not only in her objection but in the other objections lodged against the proposal.

Dr Furey said that the proposal plans to build upon an existing outside car-park would compound existing car-parking issues in the area. w

Dr Furey contended that the area in the vicinity of Galway Clinic has been blighted for many years by clinic users and visitors parking at the sides of public roads, on footpaths and verges, forcing pedestrians on to the roads.

In the appeal, Dr Furey said that the diversion of the public road into the Galway Clinic had resulted in an improper, precarious and very dangerous road layout and that has yet to be rectified by the Galway Clinic.

The Galway Clinic is part of Blackrock Health which also includes Blackrock Clinic and Hermitage Clinic. A spokeswoman said that “while the planning permission process is still under way, we are not in a position to comment any further, and we look forward to the response from An Bord Pleanála”.