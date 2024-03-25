Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun to step down

Dave Calhoun, chief executive of Boeing, is to step down at the end of this year, as part of a sweeping overhaul at the embattled US aircraft manufacturer. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Dave Calhoun, chief executive of Boeing, is to step down at the end of this year, as part of a sweeping overhaul at the embattled US aircraft manufacturer.

On Monday the company said Larry Kellner, chair of the company, will also not stand for re-election to the company’s board. He will be replaced by former Qualcomm chief executive Steve Mollenkopf.

Boeing announced that Stan Deal, head of its commercial aeroplane division, which has been at the centre of the recent crisis gripping the group, will retire, effective as of Monday. He will be replaced by the company’s chief operating officer, Stephanie Pope.

Boeing shares were up more than 2 per cent in pre-market trading on Monday.

