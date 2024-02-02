Gas consumption rises in November as temperatures drop

A gas flare from a drilling rig at the Corrib field off Co Mayo. Imports of gas accounted for 79% of total metered supply in November 2023, with indigenous production from the Corrib gasfield and biomethane plants accounting for the remaining 21%

Natural gas consumption in the Republic was marginally higher in November than the same month in 2022, while indigenous gas production continued to decline amid an increase in imports.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday show total metered gas demand in November was 4,659 gigawatt hours (GWh), 2 per cent higher than the November 2022 figure of 4,559 GWh, and 11 per cent higher than October as temperatures declined.

Power plants accounted for 59 per cent of demand in the month, down from 66 per cent in October, while non-daily metered gas users – typically homes and small to medium businesses – accounted for 26 per cent, up from 17 per cent.

On an annual basis gas demand increased for most categories of users except large consumers, which consumed 8 per cent less than November 2022.

On the supply side imports of natural gas surged 8 per cent compared with November 2022, while indigenous gas production continued its decline, falling 14 per cent year-on-year.

Imports accounted for 79 per cent of total metered supply in November 2023 with indigenous production from the Corrib gasfield and biomethane plants accounting for the remaining 21 per cent, said CSO statistician Deirdre Moran.

Total gas supply to the network in November 2023 was 4,663 GWh, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

The Republic’s remaining indigenous natural gas supply is projected to decline over the course of the decade.