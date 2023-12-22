Cavan shoppers splurge most in early December spending

Nationwide, social spending rose by 7 per cent in the first two weeks of December compared to 2022, while retail spending was up 4 per cent.

Cavan shoppers have splurged the most in the run up to this Christmas, as Bank of Ireland data show spending nationwide in the first two weeks of December was up 8 per cent on the same time last year.

Credit and debit card data from the 1st to 14th of December show that people in Cavan spent 11 per cent more than the same time last year, the biggest jump of any county.

This was followed by shoppers in Donegal, Kildare and Longford who all posted 9 per cent increases, and 8 per cent hikes recorded in Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

People in Carlow have kept the tightest rein on shopping this year, as spending in the county only increased by 4 per cent compared to last year.

Restaurants and pubs have seen a 10 per cent and 7 per cent boost in spending respectively compared to last year, while money spent in beauty spas rose by 9 per cent.

Cinema spending jumped by 65 per cent compared to last December, while toy spending has increased by 9 per cent.

Looking at different age groups, spending among 18-25 year olds has increased the most since the same two weeks last December, rising by 11 per cent.

This was followed by a 10 per cent spending rise among 36-45 year olds, and an 8 per cent increase for those aged 26-35.

Internationally, card spending in Portugal by Bank of Ireland customers was 18 per cent higher in the first two weeks of December than over the same period last year, while spending in Spain was up 10 per cent.

Jilly Clarkin, head of customer journeys and SME markets at Bank of Ireland, said that for businesses nationwide “it’s great to see a jump in spending as consumers get a head start on their Christmas shopping”.

“Cavan households can look forward to a bumper Christmas judging by a significant yearly increase – whilst those living in Carlow must hope that their families and friends are holding back for a dash to the shops closer to Christmas Day,” she said.