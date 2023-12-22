Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz

Why was Albert Manifold ringing a bell in New York in September?

1. Which radio station will be Ryan Tubridy’s new employer from January?

2. Which businessman this year let fly with a series of expletives at customers of his business. “If somebody is going to try to blackmail with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear, I hope it is.”

3. The Westin Hotel in Dublin became the College Green Hotel in 2023. But what name had the owners originally planned for the five-star property and why did they have a change of heart?

4. Which State-owned company repaid a €30 million loan to the Government this year?

READ MORE

5. Which company recently signed up as the main sponsor of Dublin’s GAA teams?

6. How many interest rate rises did the European Central Bank push through in 2023?

7. Why was Albert Manifold ringing a bell in New York in September?

8. In September, the Data Protection Commission announced that it had imposed a record €405 million fine on which major technology company?

9. Which activist investor stirred the pot at property group Ires Reit this year, calling for the company to put itself up for sale?

10. Who are the four people pictured?

11. Who won Company of the Year at this year’s Irish Times Business Awards, an event sponsored by Bank of Ireland?

12. Which former World Champion Irish track athlete launched into the wellness space this year?

13. Ireland has made a pitch to become the location for which major European Union financial agency?

14. Which Chinese EV car making giant launched into the Irish market this year?

15. Which US bank collapsed in March, becoming the biggest bank failure since the 2008 global financial crash?

16. What was the overall tax and spending package announced by the Government for Budget 2024?

17. Who is set to replace Denis O’Brien as Digicel chairman?

18. Who won the emerging category at this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards?

19. Which Big Four accounting firm decided against splitting its audit and consulting businesses globally during the year?

20. Which Irish spirits company has Bacardi as its majority shareholder?

21. Why did Irish tech entrepreneur Terry Clune secure a big pay-day in June?

22. Some 15 years after originally agreeing to become an anchor tenant, Dunnes Stores this year finally began the fit-out of a unit at which Dublin commercial development?

23. Which wealthy Irish businessman this year took control of the company formerly known as Providence Resources?

24. Who was ousted from his role as chief executive of HealthBeacon in September?

25. Why is Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa poised to become the world’s largest packaging group in 2024?

First Prize

An overnight stay with breakfast in the five-star Fota Island Resort, plus golf for two adults. Relax and unwind in this lush 780-acre estate with an award-winning spa, championship golf courses and breathtaking woodland walks. fotaisland.ie

Second prize

Experience Lyrath Estate in Co Kilkenny with an overnight stay for two in a stylish guest room, with breakfast and dinner in The Grill & Bar, and a spa treatment each in the Oasis Spa. Set on 170 acres of picturesque parkland and historic gardens, Lyrath Estate is an elegant five-star estate. lyrath.com

Participant’s prize

Ireland’s first Travelodge PLUS opened this year on Townsend Street in Dublin 2. Perfectly located within walking distance of all the city’s main business districts and visitor attractions, it offers a variety of dedicated workspaces, a busy cafe and an all-day dining restaurant. The winner will receive a two-night stay in one of the hotel’s SuperRooms with breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening in Mossco, the stylish restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace. travelodge.ie/dublincitycentre

Entries should be sent for the attention of Ciarán Hancock to: The Irish Times, 24 Tara Street Dublin 2 or by email to bizquiz@irishtimes.com. Entries must be received by Friday, January 5th. Terms and conditions apply to all prizes.