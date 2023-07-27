Aer Lingus Regional pilots to hold one-day strike

Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines will halt work for one day ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend in move their union says could disrupt flights.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), a branch of trade union, Fórsa, are in dispute with Emerald over recognition, pay and conditions.

The union has notified management that they will stop work from midnight Thursday August 3rd to midnight Friday August 4th, the beginning of the bank holiday.

Members will also picket Emerald’s offices and at the Dublin Airport roundabout.

Emerald operates the Aer Lingus Regional network, connecting airports in Ireland, Britain, the Channel Islands and France.

IALPA said the industrial action was a response to the airline’s failure to negotiate a collective agreement for pilots working for the carrier.

Katie Morgan, Fórsa national secretary, said the action was likely to disrupt services but argued it was unavoidable.

“We’ve advised management at Emerald that we reserve the right to review and escalate our industrial action up to and including an all-out strike,” she added.