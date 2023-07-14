Tetrarch refused permission for Howth cemetery scheme

An image of the proposed new hotel by Tetrarch Capital at the Howth estate.

A subsidiary of investment group Tetrarch Capital has been refused planning permission for a large-scale cemetery in Howth, north Dublin but planners have said that the “principle” of the proposed scheme is “acceptable”.

In its decision, Fingal County Council said that WSHI Unlimited Co had failed to demonstrate that the proposed development on a 21.7 acre site at the former Deer Park Hotel and Golf property within the Howth Estate would not have “significant adverse effect” on Special Protection Area designated species of wildlife, specifically winter birds. Tetrarch also wants to build a new 142-bedroom hotel on the property.

The planners also said that the “substantial loss of trees” associated with the development – comprising 5,806 burial plots – coupled with the inclusion of a wall for cremated remains near a ditch on the site would be contrary to the local authority’s development plan.

The planning inspector noted in his report that while the “principle of the proposed development is acceptable” the “significant tree loss together with the overall scale of the development proposed across the lands would contribute to unacceptable erosion of the historic demesne”.

READ MORE

He said that a “revised design” for the scheme that would address the issue of tree loss and that can “overcome the issues raised with respect to deficiencies in the winter bird analysis” could be reconsidered.

Tetrarch said it was aware of the decision and was reviewing the issues raised.

A number of residents’ groups had lodged objections against the scheme, citing the cumulative impact of other permitted developments, with planning granted for more than 869 residential units for the Howth area in recent years.

But the planning consultant for the applicants, Aoife McCarthy of Tom Phillips, told the council that the scheme had the potential to generate significant direct and indirect employment and economic activity in Howth.

It is estimated that the developer would stand to generate €13.23 million from the sale of the 5,806 traditional burial plots over the lifetime of the cemetery.