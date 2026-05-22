Leinster name unchanged starting side from Toulon win for Champions Cup final against Bordeaux

Leinster's Tom Clarkson and Caelan Doris at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Friday. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

Leinster have named an unchanged starting XV from the group that beat Toulon earlier this month ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Bègles.

Tommy O’Brien has been passed fit to start in a back three alongside Rieko Ioane and Hugo Keenan.

Tadhg Furlong starts on the bench with Thomas Clarkson named at tighthead, while there is no room for either Sam Prendergast or James Lowe in the matchday 23.

After being registered as part of Leinster’s European squad during the week, Paddy McCarthy has earned a spot on the bench for his first appearance since January.

Alongside Clarkson, Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan start in the frontrow, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the second. Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan form the backrow.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park during Leinster's captain's run at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Friday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Jamison Gibson-Park partners Harry Byrne in the halfbacks with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose lining out at centre.

Ronan Kellaher, Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan join McCarthy and Furlong in providing forward cover, while Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne cover the backline.

For Bordeaux, Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been past fit after a previous injury concern. He starts in a backline featuring Maxime Lucy, Matthieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Pablo Uberti and Saleis Rayasi. Nicolas Deportere remains injured.

Up front, Jefferson Poirot returns at loosehead after missing the semi-final win over Bath. Maxime Lamothe and Carlu Sadie join him in the frontrow with Boris Palu and Adam Coleman at locks.

Cameron Woki, Marko Gazzotti and Pierre Boachaton form the backrow.

Ben Tameifuna has been named on the bench as has Lachie Swinton and Arthur Retiere, the man who scored the winning try for La Rochelle against Leinster in the 2022 final.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.

BORDEAUX: Salesi Rayasi; Pablo Uberti, Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Carlü Sadie; Boris Palu, Adam Coleman; Pierre Bochaton, Cameron Woki, Marko Gazzotti. Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Ugo Boniface, Ben Tameifuna, Lachie Swinton, Temo Matiu, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Arthur Retiere, Hugo Reus.