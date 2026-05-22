Business

US fintech Payoneer paid $13m to acquire Irish employment firm Boundless

Announcement of deal in January did not disclose price, but filings in United States now reveal sum paid

Boundless founders Dee Coakley and Emily Castles were shareholders in the business before its sale
Boundless founders Dee Coakley and Emily Castles were shareholders in the business before its sale
Ciara O'Brien
Fri May 22 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Fintech company Payoneer paid about $13 million (€11.2 million) for Irish employment platform Boundless, filings now reveal.

The acquisition, which was announced in January, did not disclose the purchase price of the Irish company. However, Payoneer’s 10K filing in the United States revealed the deal cost the US financial services firm $13 million in an initial payment, with a further $4 million payable if it met performance and tenure milestones.

Payoneer offers online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital. The deal with Boundless would see the Irish company become part of Payoneer’s global operation, allowing it to grow its footprint in Europe and support customers globally.

Boundless, which was founded by Dee Coakley and Emily Castles in 2019, was established to simplify international employment, acting as an employer of record for companies that want to hire and pay remote employees in other countries without setting up their own local business entities.

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Its platform combines easy-to-use technology with local market expertise, enabling full compliance with employment and tax regulations in the territories in which they operate.

Coakley and Castles were shareholders in the business before its sale.

Other shareholders included entrepreneurs Liam Casey, Eamon Leonard and Brian Caulfield, who realised their investments as part of the deal. Enterprise Ireland was also an early investor in the Irish business.

Backers such as Ada Ventures and Seedcamp also had stakes, with both companies taking part in funding rounds that raised €6 million.

Boundless works with organisations in 35 countries, with customers including Next15, Christie’s, Cubic Telecom, Datalex, Code Institute, Fund Recs and Zyte.

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Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
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