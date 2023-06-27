Johnny Ronan firm gets green light for Cherrywood apartments

A computer generated image of the planned Ronan Group development at Cherrywood

A Johnny Ronan firm has secured planning permission for a mixed use scheme for the Cherrywood Special Development Zone (SDZ) in south Dublin that includes 481 so-called build to rent apartments.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has granted planning permission to Mr Ronan’s RGRE Devco 4 Ltd for the scheme that also includes cafe and restaurant uses along with shops.

The build to rent units are to be contained in four blocks ranging from two to five storeys tall.

There will 124 studios apartments, 96 one bedroom units, 81 two bedroom three person units and 117 two bedroom four person units.

READ MORE

The build to rent permission forms part of a 388-acre Cherrywood master plan that has been designed to provide mixed-use urban development.

According to architects for the RGRE scheme, Henry J Lyons, Cherrywood “is projected to have a future population of 25,000 residents, more than 8,000 new homes, a retail-led town centre, six new schools and three major parks, as well as leisure facilities”.

The Council granted planning permission after concluding that a quality and sustainable residential community will be achieved by the implementation of the RGRE project.

The local authority also stated that the proposed scheme “will make a significant contribution towards the development of the Cherrywood planning scheme”.

As part of the scheme, the RGRE firm is proposing to sell 84 of the units to the council for Part V social housing.

The RGRE firm has put an indicative cost of €68.4 million with an average cost of €814,513 per unit.

However, those average unit costs are inflated as they include a €4.83 million cost on the provision of 63 car parking space and €16.7 million on constructing “superstructures”.

With planning permission now secured, the two sides can enter talks on a final price for the apartments.

Planning consultant on the scheme, John Spain stated that the proposal “provides for the creation of an attractive, high quality, sustainable new mixed use development.”

Mr Spain added that the proposal will provide for a relatively high density development adjacent to existing public transport facilities, Brides Glen Luas Station and a Dublin Bus stop serving a number of routes.

Mr Spain said that the provision of 418 units will substantially add to the residential accommodation locally and cater to the increasing housing demand.