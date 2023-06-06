Air Canada restarts Dublin services

Air Canada is restarting summer services to Vancouver and Montreal from Dublin

Air Canada has restarted non-stop services from Dublin to Montreal and Vancouver for the summer, adding to the carrier’s existing year-round Toronto route from the Republic’s capital.

The airline will fly up to four times a week between Dublin and Vancouver over the peak holiday season until September, and will fly to Montreal up to three times a week through the summer.

Air Canada said on Tuesday that it will use the Boeing 787-9 and 787-8 Dreamliners on the two summer routes. The services also tie into its North American network.

Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada country sales manager Ireland, said the company was “pleased” with the return of the services.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of Dublin Airport operator State-owned DAA, predicted that the flights would serve demand from leisure and business travellers.

Air Canada is the country’s flag carrier and biggest airline. It serves more than 180 airports in its home country, the US and internationally.