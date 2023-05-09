Central Bank engaged ‘extensively’ with BlackBee Investments before liquidation move

The Central Bank said that it “engaged extensively” with Cork-based BlackBee Investment for almost three years before it moved to have provisional liquidators appointed to the firm.

The Central Bank said that it “engaged extensively” with Cork-based BlackBee Investment for almost three years before it moved on Monday to have provisional liquidators appointed to the firm, having initially received information in July 2020 about governance, strategy and financial position concerns.

The regulator directed BlackBee Investments, which has €180 million of assets under management and is part of the wider BlackBee Group, led by founder and chief executive David O’Shea, in July 2020 not to make any dividends or other distributions to shareholders for 12 months. It issued a similar order in September last year.

It also ordered the firm last December not to make any payments from third party client asset accounts without the prior approval of the Central Bank.

“The Central Bank has engaged extensively with the firm for an extended period in relation to a number of concerns including inadequate corporate governance structures, deterioration of the firm’s regulatory capital and liquidity positions and a lack of suitable controls to protect client assets resulting in heightened risks to the safeguarding of client interests,” the bank said on Tuesday, a day after the High Court appointed Luke Charleton and Colin Farguharson of EY as joint provisional liquidators and suspended Mr O’Shea’s powers as the company’s sole director pending the full hearing of the petition.

“Despite extensive supervisory engagement in an effort to find a solution that protected clients’ interests, no viable alternatives were found. On this basis, it was decided that the appointment of joint provisional liquidators was the most appropriate action to protect the immediate and ongoing interests of the clients of BlackBee Investments Limited.”

BlackBee Investments had signalled to clients at the start of the Covid pandemic that it would be winding down its operations and reorganising its portfolio, amid what were said to be rising regulatory and compliance costs.

Assets under management in the BlackBee Investments have fallen from a peak of €450 million under management to €180 million since then. Its number of retail clients has fallen from 4,000 to 1,700 over that period.

The company had agreed in October to sell the BlackBee Investments portfolio to UK-based Aria Capital Management. Brian Kennedy, senior counsel for the bank, told the High Court on Monday that there had been two attempts to sell the firm, with the latest falling through last month.

Following these aborted transactions, the bank no longer believes there is any reasonable prospect of a sale of the business or its shares, he said.

Aria is expected to use the purchase of the book to develop its exiting Irish business. BlackBee will retain its existing Central Bank investment firm authorisations for the next 18-24 months as the group is being reorganised.

In a sworn statement to the court, Claire McGrade, head of the Central Bank’s resolution and crisis management division, said the company was in the process of winding down its business since opting to cease taking new clients from October 2020.

Although it does not currently appear to be insolvent from a balance sheet or cash flow perspective, she said, it is in a financially distressed position due to continued operating losses.

She said the bank believed it was necessary to seek the immediate appointment joint provisional liquidators as the company is likely to become “inundated” with urgent queries from clients seeking clarity leading to a “real and material risk” of an uncontrolled and disorderly collapse of the operations if the appointments are not made.

The company, she added, is currently failing to communicate appropriately with its clients and their brokers with respect to maturity defaults arising on certain alternative investments.

In seeking the orders, Mr Kennedy told the court the investment firm had failed to comply with, and remains in breach of, its regulatory obligations because Mr O’Shea, the ultimate sole beneficial owner of BlackBee, was directing the business of the firm and it no longer has a non-executive director or chairman of the board since the resignation of an officer last November.

The Central Bank said that the provisional liquidators will contact all clients of the firm “in the coming days to advise them of next steps in relation to their investments”.

The regulator said that the Investor Compensation Scheme (ICS), of which BlackBee Investments is a member, has not been activated. However, it added: “The ICS may be activated if an official liquidator is appointed by the High Court on 19 May 2023, but this will depend on the outcome of the work of the joint provisional liquidators.”

A spokesman for BlackBee Investments was not immediately in a position to comment on Tuesday morning when contacted by The Irish Times.