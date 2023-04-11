Glenveagh plans for Dublin homes stall amid appeals

Two appeals against the development have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala. Photograph: Alan Betson

Plans by Glenveagh Homes for an “unprecedented” 853 unit €343.6 million residential scheme for the Oscar Traynor Rd at Dublin 5 and Dublin 9 have been stalled.

Local residents have lodged appeals with An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the scheme made up of 343 social housing units – accounting for 40 per cent of the scheme – 340 cost rental units and 170 affordable purchase units.

The board has confirmed that two appeals have been lodged with one made by Peter Maher and a second lodged by Marie Warren, Margaret Farrelly and other residents.

The Oscar Traynor Road Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) proposal includes four apartment blocks ranging in height from three to six storeys, along with 240 houses and 138 duplex apartment units.

READ MORE

The scheme also includes 435 apartments and 40 duplex units on a vacant greenfield site covered in scrub vegetation bounding the M1 Motorway and the Dublin Port tunnel entrance to the west and Oscar Traynor Road to the north.

Glenveagh has put an indicative price tag of €137.47 million on the 343 apartments to be sold to Dublin City Council for social housing.

The average cost of each apartment is €400,799. A final price will be agreed only after, and if, a final grant of permission is provided for the scheme.

The council’s planner’s report, which recommended planning permission, had described the scheme as “unprecedented in seeking to deliver housing fully outside normal market conditions”.

[ Top management at Glenveagh Properties get bumper salary rises as average employee pay falls ]

The scheme includes four apartment buildings that range in height from three to six-storeys along the northern boundary of the site at Coolock Lane.

The proposed development also involves the construction of a two-storey neighbourhood hub building providing floor space for local retail/cafe use, together with dedicated floor space for community, arts and cultural usage and a two-storey childcare facility with capacity for 154 children including an associated outdoor play area.

Architects for the scheme, Reddy Architecture, told the council they wish to deliver “a best-in-class residential scheme, designed to create a high quality sustainable development, with the provision of attractive and modern living accommodation in an area appropriate for development supported by infrastructure”.

A decision on the appeals is due in July.