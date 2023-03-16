ECB pushes ahead with another 0.5% interest rate hike despite market turmoil

The European Central Bank (ECB) pushed ahead with another large half point interest rate hike on Thursday as concerns over the health of the banking system triggered by the overnight bailout of Swiss lender Credit Suisse rippled through markets.

Frankfurt has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in soaring prices, reversing a decade of ultra-easy monetary policy.

The latest hike, the sixth since last July, lifted the ECB’s main refinancing rate, the one that affects mortgages, to 3.5 per cent.

It will feed into higher monthly repayments for mortgage holders here with the State’s 200,000 tracker mortgage holders expected to see an immediate jump in their repayments.

The ECB’s rate decision came as European markets recovered from a dramatic sell-off on Wednesday, when fears over the health of Credit Suisse, one of Europe’s biggest banks, sank indices and wiped billions off the value of stocks.

Markets recovered somewhat on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank, the country’s central bank, said it was willing to provide Credit Suisse with a 50 billion Swiss franc (€50.7 billion) loan.

“The Governing Council is monitoring current market tensions closely and stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area,” the ECB said.

As the market analysts waited on ECB chief Christine Lagarde’s follow-up comments, Europe’s central bank insisted the euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions.

For those with €200,000 remaining on their mortgage, the ECB’s latest 0.5 per cent hike will add about €45 a month to repayments. However, when all increases since July are taken into account, the increase is about €260 a month or more than €2,600 a year.

While Irish banks have been increasing mortgage rates since the ECB started to hike official borrowing costs in July, they have lagged behind most euro zone banks because they had a higher starting point and domestic lenders have received a major income boost on their deposits. The three remaining Irish banks had €67 billion of surplus money stored with the Central Bank as of the end of last year.