Vaccine maker Novavax tumbles after warning of ‘substantial doubt’ over future

Novavax said there was substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading on Tuesday.

“Significant uncertainty” surrounds 2023 revenue even though there should be enough money to fund operations, the drugmaker said in a statement Tuesday. The warning came as the company reported a fourth-quarter loss almost twice as wide as analysts had estimated.

“Given these uncertainties, substantial doubt exists regarding our ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said.

Shares of Novavax plunged nearly 24 per cent in early premarket trading Wednesday in New York. The stock already dived 25 per cent on Tuesday following the news.

READ MORE

Novavax reported sales of $357 million (€334.5 million) last quarter, compared with the average estimate of $380.3 million compiled by Bloomberg. The company posted an adjusted loss of $2.28 a share, more than Wall Street’s expectation of a loss of $1.15 a share. It ended the quarter with $1.34 billion of cash and equivalents.

Manufacturing troubles had delayed the company’s regulatory submissions for its Covid-19 vaccine. By the time Novavax received authorisation for its protein-based shot last year, mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer already dominated the market.

Novavax now finds itself trying to sell its shot as the US government prepares to stop buying Covid vaccines and instead let that responsibility shift to the private market.

To date, Novavax has delivered 1.1 million doses of its Covid vaccine in the US, a small fraction of the roughly 650 million from Pfizer and 400 million from Moderna, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The British government cut its contract with Novavax in December, sending shares tumbling 34 per cent at that time for a 93 per cent slide in 2022 as a whole. The company had said it was seeking additional equity and debt.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Novavax was refusing to refund $700 million in advance payments for shots it never delivered to Covax, the global vaccination program, one of a number of firms to adopt that position. – Bloomberg