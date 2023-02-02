AIB to increase mortgage rates after ECB’s fifth move

AIB said on Thursday that it is increasing mortgage rates again, moving within hours of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to hike official rate for a fifth time since July, as rivals kept their pricing under review.

The country’s largest mortgage lender said that it is increasing fixed and variable rate mortgages by an average of 0.5 of a percentage point across its AIB and Haven branded products. It follows on from AIB increasing new fixed rate by a total of one point late last year.

AIB’s decision to increase variable rates by 0.35 per cent, bringing the cost of such loans where homeowners are borrowing up to 80 per cent of the value of a property up to 3.5 per cent, marks the first move by a mainstream bank on this type of product since the ECB started this cycle of rate hikes. Still, its variable rates remain among the cheapest in the market.

AIB said it is also increasing rates across a range of deposit product from February 21st. For example, it will then offer a 1 per cent annual rate for the first €1,000 saved per month by regular savers for a year. The current rate on this product is 0.1 per cent.

The bank will also start paying interest on personal and business demand product accounts, albeit at a rate of 0.1 per cent.

The ECB raised interest rates for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, pushing its main lending rate up by half a percentage point to 3 per cent, a level last seen in 2008, as it continues to fight inflation even amid signs that it is easing.

It also confirmed that it intends to increase its main rates by another half point next month.

Thursday’s increase will be passed on automatically to an estimated 240,000 Irish tracker mortgage loans and will likely prompt banks to increase other home loan rates in the coming weeks, according to mortgage brokers. The ECB also increased its deposit rate at the same pace, to 3.5 per cent.

The deposit rate stood minus 0.5 per cent and the main lending rate was zero before the ECB its cycle of raising the cost of borrowing last July.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland and spokeswoman for Permanent TSB said that they were keeping rates under review, aside from the passing on of the ECB increase to tracker customers.

The ECB decision came within hours of the Bank of England raising its base rate by half a point to 4 per cent, making its 10th consecutive hike, and a day after the US Federal Reserve pushed through a quarter-point increase.