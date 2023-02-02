ECB raises rates by half a percentage point to 3%

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde presided over a governing council meeting on Thursday, where members voted to increase rates for a fifth straight time. Photograph: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, pushing its main lending rate up by half a percentage point to 3 per cent, a level last seen in 2008, as it continues to fight inflation even amid signs that it is easing.

It also confirmed that it intends to increase its main rates by another half point next month.

Thursday’s increase, which was in line with economists’ expectations, will be passed on automatically to an estimated 240,000 Irish tracker mortgage loans and will likely prompt banks to increase other home loan rates in the coming weeks, according to mortgage brokers.

The ECB, led by its president Christine Lagarde, also increased its deposit rate by half a point, to 2.5 per cent.

The ECB deposit rate stood minus 0.5 per cent and the main lending rate was zero before the Frankfurt-based institution started a cycle of raising the cost of borrowing last July.

The ECB decision came within hours of the Bank of England raising its base rate by half a point to 4 per cent, making its 10th consecutive hike, and a day after the US Federal Reserve pushed through a quarter-point increase.