Government extends AIB share trading plan to July

The Department of Finance said it would be extending the AIB share trading plan into a third phase, which is expected to run until July unless extended again by the minister. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AIB has welcomed Minister for Finance Michael McGrath’s decision to resume the Government’s plans to further reduce its bailout-era stake in the bank over the coming months.

On Friday, the Department of Finance said it would be extending the AIB share trading plan into a third phase, which is expected to run until July unless extended again by the minister.

The Government has so far reduced its stake in the bank from 71 per cent at the beginning of 2022 to around 57 per cent, most recently with the placement of 134 million shares at €2.96 in November, generating returns of €121.5 million.

After that, the scheme was paused for a period but is set to resume “over the coming days”, the department said in a statement”. The third phase of the trading plan is expected to run until the end of July.

The sales have so far generated roughly €286.4 million via the AIB trading plan since it became operational 12 months ago.

“Given the success of the AIB trading plan since it became operational a year ago, I can see the merit in renewing the trading plan into a third phase,” Mr McGrath said. “In line with the Government’s commitment to deliver best value for the taxpayer, shares will not be sold below a predetermined floor price, which the Department of Finance will keep under review.”

AIB has returned around €11.5 billon of cash to the Government since its €20.7 billion crisis-era bailout with the taxpayers’ remaining holding in the bank estimated to be worth €4.75 billion after the last sale in November.

Colin Hunt, the bank’s chief executive, welcomed the minister’s decision to resume the trading plan and said it was “an important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the group”.