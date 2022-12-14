Killarney honours businessmen behind Munster Joinery and hotel group

The landmark Killarney Plaza Hotel, an O'Donoghue Ring Collection property in the heart of the town.

Businessman Donal Ring and his brother-in-law, Michael O’Donoghue, were awarded the Order of Inisfallen for their contribution to the economic and social life of Killarney, Co Kerry at a ceremony at Muckross House on Wednesday.

The award, handed out by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Kerry County Council, is the highest honour the town can bestow. Previous winners have included former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Britain’s King Charles, who received the honour when he was prince of Wales.

Mr Ring cofounded Munster Joinery in 1973 with his late brother Patrick Ring at Ballydesmond on the Cork-Kerry border, which has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of windows and doors in Europe. He and his wife, Noreen, entered the hospitality sector with the purchase of the East Avenue Hotel, now the Killarney Avenue Hotel, in 1978.

Ms Ring’s brother-in-law, Michael O’Donoghue, joined the business, co-founding the O’Donoghue Ring Collection of hotels with Mr Ring, a group that includes the 198-bedroom Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa.

Michael was at the helm as managing director of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection until his recent retirement and the O’Donoghue Ring Collection is now one of the largest employers in Kerry.