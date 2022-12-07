DPD’s new base could create 700 jobs

DPD's planned new midlands base could create 700 jobs according to chief executive, Dez Travers.

Parcel delivery specialist DPD could create 700 jobs at a planned new base in the Republic, according to chief executive, Dez Travers.

Mr Travers confirmed on Wednesday that Athlone, Co Westmeath-headquartered DPD is planning a second facility in the midlands. He told radio station Midlands 103 that the new base could create up to 700 jobs. Previous reports estimated the likely investment needed at €30 million.

The new hub would be in addition to its Athlone base and will provide enough storage capacity for 10 years, Mr Travers told the radio station.

DPD is the State’s biggest parcel delivery company with 35 depots around the State that deliver around 21 million items a year.

The business spent €18 million redeveloping its Athlone operation in 2006. The facility there can handle up to 21,000 parcels an hour.

The business began at its current headquarters and 10 depots as Interlink Ireland in 1986. In 2000 it became part of GeoPost, the parcels and express arm of French Poste, the French Post Office.

That business renamed itself DPD in 2008.