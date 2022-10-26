Keywords Studios appoints Jon Hauck as chief operating officer

Keywords Studios, the Irish service provider to the global video games industry, has announced that chief financial officer Jon Hauck will become the company’s group chief operating officer following the appointment of his successor in the group CFO role and a transition period.

This appointment re-establishes the COO role and will support the long-term growth and strategic priorities of the business, Keywords Studios said. Mr Hauck will also remain on the board in his new role.

As COO, Jon will have responsibility for overseeing the strategy, growth and performance of each of the group’s service lines. Mr Hauck, who joined Keywords as CFO in 2019, has been acting as an interim COO since March 2022.

“We have worked very closely over the past year to set the new strategy for Keywords, and this will enable Jon to focus on the operational performance of the business and the M&A strategy whilst strengthening our executive team with the addition of a new CFO,” said chief executive Bertrand Bodson.

READ MORE

“I look forward to continuing to work with him to deliver the next phase of the group’s strategy,” said Mr Bodson, who was appointed to his role last year following the retirement of Andrew Day.