Alphabet’s Wing to trial drone deliveries in Ireland

Wing, a drone delivery company that came out of Google’s moonshot arm X, will carry out a small test in Ireland.

Drone delivery company Wing is set to launch its services in Ireland with a small demonstration of its capabilities in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Wing is a graduate of Google parent company Alphabet’s ”moonshot” project arm, called X. It provides deliveries via lightweight autonomous aircraft.

In a blog post by Margaret Nagle, Wing’s head of policy, regulatory and community affairs, said the move came following progress by the EU in developing regulations for uncrewed aviation.

“Wing is encouraged by what’s taking shape, and now we’re excited to explore the ways we can leverage these new regulations to bring this service to more European communities,” Ms Nagle said.

“Ireland has been a welcome home for drone technology in Europe and a great incubator for future innovations. The goal of this programme is to expand our European operations into Ireland, gain experience operating there, and begin the process of learning from the local community about the types of drone delivery services that would bring them the most value.”

Wing said it is planning public meetings with the community as part of the trial, to provide further information and answer queries that may arise.

“Wing chose Ireland because of the support and experience of the Irish Aviation Authority and the welcome Irish communities have given to new and innovative technologies,” she wrote. “Lusk is a community with a strong local spirit and growing population. Operating in this type of dynamic environment will allow Wing to hear from a wide range of people, so we can learn from local residents, improve and expand over time.”

However, Ms Nagle said the trial was “a first small step for Wing in Ireland” and would look different from the commercial services operated in Finland, Australia and the United States.

Irish drone delivery company Manna has already trialled the delivery services in Oranmore, Co Galway, and Balbriggan, Co Dublin, and has plans to expand its trials further.