Central Bank to ease mortgage-lending rules from January

The governor of the Central Bank Gabriel Makhlouf: "The mortgage measures are essential in our mission to serve the public by maintaining the financial stability of the economy and households as a whole."

The Central Bank confirmed on Wednesday that is easing its mortgage rules, which will allow first-time buyers to borrow more based on their income and subsequent buyers to take on a loan with a lower deposit.

The changes will take effect from the start of January next year, following a broad review of lending restrictions that have been in place since 2015.

The regulator said first-time buyers will be allowed to borrow up to four times their household income under the tweaks. However, it will continue to enforce a limit on most loans to second and subsequent home buyers at 3.5 times income.

While the regulator had previously required most second and subsequent buyers to put down a 20 per cent deposit against a property to secure a loan, it has decided to reduce this to 10 per cent, in line with its current requirement for first-time buyers.

However, the Central Bank said that lenders will in future be allowed to permit 15 per cent of their mortgage lending above its lending restrictions.

The bank has also decided to broaden its definition of a first-time buyer to include borrowers who are separated or divorced or have undergone insolvency or bankruptcy and no longer have an interest in their previous property.

The Central Bank governor, Gabriel Makhlouf, announced in May last year that he was carrying out a major review of effectiveness of the so-called macroprudential mortgage rules — outside the usual annual assessment to see if they needed minor tweaking.

Publishing the review on Wednesday, the governor said: “The mortgage measures are essential in our mission to serve the public by maintaining the financial stability of the economy and households as a whole, so it is good policy practice to review these given the broader changes in the economy. While not always immediately visible to people in their daily lives, the benefits of the measures are long-term.”

“At the same time, it is clear that affordability and access to housing are key challenges facing many people in Ireland,” he said. “At the core of these challenges is the need to increase the supply of housing.”