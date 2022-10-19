What will loosening of mortgage rules mean for homebuyers?

The Central Bank will today announce a change to mortgage lending rules that have been in place since the financial crash. But why now and what impact will it really have on the market?

What is the Central Bank expected to do?

The Central Bank, which sets limits on how much banks can lend to potential homeowners, will announce later on Wednesday morning that it is increasing the amount people can borrow as a multiple of their income. Since the financial crash, homeowners, in general, had an upper limit on the amount they can borrow of 3.5 times their income. That is now expected to rise to four times.

When will the new rules come into play?

We’ll have to wait for the formal announcement but the presumption is that the rules will come into force immediately on any new loan applications and on those that are already before lenders awaiting a decision. It is not clear if house-hunters who already have mortgage approval but have not yet found their home or drawn down the mortgage will be able to increase the amount available to them without going through the whole process again.

How much of a difference will it make?

That’s not clear. On the face of it, it means aspiring homeowners will see a 14 per cent jump in the amount they can borrow. A couple with combined earnings of €85,000 could borrow €297,500 under the existing rules. With this change, that figure will jump to €340,000.

What about the loan to value rules?

There is no plan to change the other limit on mortgage lending — the amount a person or couple can borrow as a percentage of the purchase price of the property. First-time buyers will still be limited to borrowing 90 per cent of the value of the home regardless of their income, and people trading up will require a deposit of 20 per cent as they can borrow only 80 per cent of the property value.

Why has the Central Bank acted now?

The Central Bank has come under sustained pressure to adjust the rules as house prices increase to a point where many individuals and families cannot secure a sufficient mortgage under the current income rules even though they are paying more in rent than they would if they could qualify for a 90 per cent mortgage on a new home.

The income rule was seen as among the more restrictive across Europe. According to the Central Statistics Office’s residential property price index, the price of a newly built home has jumped by 87.8 per cent from their trough in the middle of 2013. The figure is even higher for previously owned properties, which have comfortably more than doubled in price since the rules were introduced after the financial crash. Salaries have gone up by just a fraction of that amount over the same period making homes increasingly unaffordable to people under the Central bank’s loan to income rule.

First-time buyers form the single largest part of the Irish mortgage market but with rising costs of labour and building materials and more uncertainty over whether customers will have access to funds to buy the homes at the end of the day, there was concern that developers are reluctant to increase the supply of property by the sort of figures the Government is targeting.

Will it make a big difference for homebuyers?

That remains to be seen. The Central Bank rules are an upper limit for lenders — although there has always been room for exceptions. On the loan to income rule, banks can already lend up to 4.5 times gross income to 20 per cent of first-time buyers and 10 per cent of those trading up.

A loan to income exception allows you to get enhanced income multiple of up to 4.5 times your gross income. However, in any one calendar year, 20 per cent of the value of mortgages that lenders give out to first-time buyers can be above this cap. For second time, and subsequent buyers, lenders can only approve one in 10 mortgages at the higher income limit. So it is already possible to secure a loan about the 3.5 times income limit, at least for some people.

But banks are increasingly wary of higher loan multiples in an environment where interest rates are rising fast and to levels not seen in a generation while wider cost of living pressures across the economy are putting pressure on people’s discretionary income. Regardless of the Central Bank rules, some lenders are already cutting back on the maximum loan to income they are prepared to lend.

They are also stress-testing mortgage applicants’ ability to pay by more stringent rules. ECB interest rates have already jumped by 1.25 percentage points since July with more to come as soon as next month. Of the big lenders, only AIB has moved on rates and, even then, it has passed on only 0.5 of a percentage point of the recent increases. Mortgage rates are bound to rise significantly over the next year or so and lenders will want to be sure that new homeowners will not find themselves in trouble on loan repayments.

Why did the Central Bank wait until now then, if their new looser rules will be offset by interest rates and the slowing economy?

The bank has consistently erred on the side of caution. In particular, it has argued — and studies support its position — that looser lending rules would only have been passed through to higher property prices, leaving aspiring homeowners no better off than they were before in their ability to buy a home but more indebted where they can afford to do so.

It has also been determined to avoid some of the reckless lending that went on before the financial crash, the legacy of which the banks and many borrowers are still living with. That is why, in particular, there has been no talk of increasing the loan to value — the amount people can borrow as a percentage of the purchase price. And even with these new loan to income limits, people will be expected to save up for a deposit on their new home.

We will hear later on Wednesday the Central Bank’s thinking behind the loosening of the loan to income rules but it is likely to be driven by an acceptance that the 3.5 times multiple is now having an unreasonably limiting effect on the ability to buy a home.