Profits rise at M3 motorway operator

An aerial view of the M3 near Clonee, Co Meath. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A 13.5 per cent increase in daily traffic volumes on one of the most controversial road schemes ever built in the country helped its operators generate €219,730 per week in operating profits last year.

New figures show that the M3 Motorway recorded €11.42m in operating profits for its private operator, Eurolink Motorway Operations (M3) Ltd last year. Revenues at the firm last year decreased by 7 per cent from €19.77 million to €18.38 million.

The directors of the company state that “traffic levels recovered well in 2021 having been previously impacted by Covid-19″.

Pretax profits at the company decreased by 2 per cent from €5.86 million to €5.73 million.

The 51km M3 that runs from Clonee, CoMeath, to north of Kells was built at a cost of almost €1 billion. The scheme was the largest infrastructure scheme delivered through a public-private partnership (PPP) at the time. The controversial motorway was the subject of a series of protests as it runs near the ancient Hill of Tara, bypassing Dunshaughlin, Navan and Kells.

The firm’s revenues are made up of road tolls and operational payments from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). Last year revenues from the company’s financial asset totalled €10.99 million and operating cost income amounted to €7.39 million.

The payments from TII include traffic guarantee payments that are paid if sufficient volumes of motorists do not use the tolled route. The guarantee was put in place due to the high cost of the route and due to it being a challenging project to deliver.

There are two toll plazas, one at Pace, between Dunshaughlin and Clonee, and one at Grange, between Navan and Kells.

The numbers employed by the operator of the route last year decreased from 24 to 23, with staff costs decreasing to €1.37 million.

The directors of the firm state that traffic “is expected to increase further in the short to medium term”.