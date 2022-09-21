KPMG Belfast exits, Rabobank dividend, BPFI’s direct debit warning

The KPMG offices in Lanyon Place, Belfast. Four manager's at the firm's Belfast operation are leaving to join Interpath Ireland



Four managers are leaving KPMG’s Belfast practice to join Interpath Ireland. That follows a number of Dublin-based managers at KPMG and Deloitte in Dublin moving to set up Interpath here earlier this year. Joe Brennan reports.

Dutch lender Rabobank may have quit the Irish retail banking market but it’s still doing well out of Ireland. Mark Paul reports on how the Irish business paid a €550 million dividend to its Netherlands-based parent.

Industry lobby group Banking & Payments Federation Ireland are warning customers to update their direct debit details when they move accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland in advance of those firms’ exit from this country. The BPFI say only 30 per cent of accounts that need to move have had their direct debit details updated. Joe has the details.

For all the talk of the need to ramp up use of renewable energy, a new report outlines that just one port on the island can facilitate off shore wind farm construction. Kevin O’Sullivan lays out the issues.

In his column, Martin Wolf runs the rule over the UK government’s plans to spend as much as £100 billion (€114 billion) on energy supports over the next two years.

The energy crisis continues, and plans have been lodged for a so-called back up power plant in Dublin to help make up any shortfalls to the national grid. Gordon Deegan reports.

Staying with planning issues, Gordon also reports on VHI’s move to submit proposals for a healthcare campus in north Dublin.

Ireland may have signed up to a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent but Paul Tang, a key MEP on the issue, wants action not words from the Government. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on Mr Tang’s time in Dublin this week.

The upcoming Budget may be one of the most consequential for years as people and businesses wait in hope for supports amid soaring costs. But what can we expect? Colin Gleeson looks at what we think we know so far.

Pensions will be a key topic in the budget, and new research shows more than a third of adults don’t have one. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

Ciara also reports on how Hibernia Real Estate cut its carbon emissions by 28 per cent last year, and details a new survey which shows Stripe as the third most influential fintech business on the planet.

Directors pay at Dublin property firm Hooke & MacDonald rose €700,000 last year. Gordon Deegan has been looking at the company’s accounts.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reveals that South Korean investor JR AMC has halted the planned €140 million sale of a Dublin-docklands office block, in a sign of the uncertainty in the market.

Ronald also reports on the Donnybrook Mall in South Dublin, on the market for €6.8 million, as well as the sale of two South Dublin sites that could be turned into houses and apartments

Nearly 200,000 sq ft of office space is coming up for rent as Clancourt seeks tenants for the final phase of the Park Place development in the heart of Dublin.

Finally, Irishman Tony Murphy has been elected president of the European Court of Auditors, which scrutinises the effectiveness and efficiency of the European Union’s spending programmes.

