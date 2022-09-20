Hibernia Real Estate Group cut carbon emissions by 28% last year

Hibernia Real Estate Group said it reduced carbon emissions across its portfolio by more than a quarter last year, as a number of sustainability measures combined with restrictions on office use had an impact.

The company’s sustainability report revealed a reduction in energy and water usage, which fell by 14 per cent and 41 per cent respectively, and a decrease of 24 per cent in building energy intensity. A number of buildings in the company’s portfolio operate on renewable energy, with three also installing rooftop solar photovoltaic panels.

The overall 28 per cent reduction in carbon emissions means Hibernian has achieved reductions in scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions of 50 per cent from its 2019 baseline.

“Addressing climate change is the key challenge of our time, and as owners and operators of commercial office developments, we have an opportunity to positively impact our industry and wider society,” said Tom Edwards-Moss, chief executive of Hibernia. We are pleased with our sustainability progress, but also mindful that we have more to do.”

The group has laid out its intentions to become a net zero carbon business by 2030, targeting BER A ratings for 75 per cent of its office portfolio by 2026. More than half of the company’s office portfolio currently has a rating B3 or better.

“Our ambition to be a net zero carbon business by 2030 is important for all stakeholders in our business,” said Neil Menzies, director of sustainability at Hibernia. “While our 2021 consumption data was positively impacted by the restrictions on office usage during the pandemic, the results also reflect the actions we are taking and we are on track to achieve our net zero carbon target.”

Among its plans are the proposed fossil free development of the Clanwilliam Quarter, the first all-electric development in Hibernia’s portfolio with renewable energy generation and natural ventilation.

The Government’s Sectoral Emissions Ceilings under the Climate Action Plan set a target of 50 per cent reduction in emissions from commercial buildings agreed to in the Government’s recent Sectoral Emissions Ceilings under the Climate Action Plan.

The company also launched a new community engagement charter to set out how its interacts with local communities and wider society.