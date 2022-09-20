VHI submits plans for Swords campus in Dublin

VHI is seeking to build a healthcare campus in Swords in north Dublin. Photograph: iStock

VHI, the country’s largest private health insurer, has lodged plans for the first phase “of a major healthcare campus” in Swords for the wider north Dublin area.

The plans will be the first such development by VHI, planning consultants Declan Brassil & Co said in documents lodged for the health insurer with Fingal County Council.

The planning consultants state that VHI Health and Wellbeing DAC has a long term vision to develop a healthcare campus in north Dublin to incorporate a community facility, rehabilitation, palliative care and ambulatory care.

The first phase of the development is a three-storey community facility to provide urgent care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses.

The community facility will include diagnostics imaging services and all associated clinical support rooms.

The proposed development will operate from 8am to 8pm, according to the planning submission.

The site at Berrysparks is about 2.5km south of Swords town centre. Under the plans, the campus would include facilities and services such as gardens, a patient university, restaurant, gym, and pharmacy.

The planning documentation adds that the healthcare campus will be aligned with VHI Health and Wellbeing DAC’s vision “to deliver a transformative experience and address the key problem of access, integration, choice, quality, affordability and value”.

The insurer is embarking on a significant expansion of the range of services available to VHI members, Brassil say.

There is an existing VHI Swiftcare facility about 800 metres to the southwest of the site.

The proposed development is the subject of one objection from a Pat O’Gorman from Drynam Rd, Swords. In his objection, Mr O’Gorman contends that the “the proposed development is contrary to the implementation of Sláintecare Reform”.

He said: “This is a private clinic whereas Sláintecare proposes the roll out of Community Healthcare Networks (CHNs) rather than private clinics.”

A decision is due on the scheme next month.