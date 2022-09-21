Clancourt seeks tenants for final phase at Park Place office scheme

The final phase of the Clancourt Group’s Park Place office scheme is nearing completion, with the topping-out ceremony for the property’s 10th floor held on Monday this week. With One, Two and Three Park Place complete and occupied by a range of leading corporates including Gartner, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Slack, Aviva, KPMG and IDA Ireland, joint letting agents JLL and Knight Frank are now seeking tenants for the two interconnecting headquarter office buildings at Four and Five Park Place.

Due for practical completion in May 2023, this final element of the campus overlooking Adelaide Road and Harcourt Road will extend across a total area of 198,000sq ft distributed across two blocks measuring 124,000sq ft and 74,000sq ft respectively. The office accommodation, which is LEED-Platinum accredited and A3 rated for energy, will be complemented by 48 car parking spaces, 38 clubhouse-standard showers and 274 bicycle parking spaces. The office space is available to let in its entirety or as two independent blocks.

Another feature of the newly added buildings is the creation of a new pedestrianised street that intersects the development, opening up a new thoroughfare between Adelaide Road and Upper Hatch Street, where the range of outlets includes Mortons, Café Nero, Tir Deli, Zambrero, and a personal training studio. Pret a Manger is due to open its second Dublin city centre outlet here in the coming weeks.

Deirdre Costello, senior director at joint letting agent JLL, says: “Four and Five Park Place tick all the boxes. At a time when the list of occupiers signing up to meet sustainability targets is growing, Park Place will set a new benchmark for the Dublin office market. These buildings offer maximum design flexibility and the opportunity for their occupiers to expand across the wider Park Place campus in the future.”

Park Place is well located adjacent to the Harcourt Street Luas green line stop and within a short walk of several Dublin Bus route stops and the Aircoach service to Dublin Airport. There are a number of Dublin Bikes stations nearby, the closest of which is located opposite the scheme.