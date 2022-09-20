Stripe ranks third on list of most influential fintechs

Irish-founded Stripe has been named on a list of the top 10 most influential fintech companies of the year, ranking third overall.

That is a fall of one place compared to last year’s list for the payments technology company, which came in behind Chime, which brings basic banking services to its customers, and NFT marketplace OpenSea in the list compiled by Utility Bidder. However, the top ranked fintech of 2021, Robinhood, did not feature in the top 10 list. Klarna, which also ranked highly last year, did not feature in the list.

The ranking is compiled using a number of criteria that include funding raised and Google searches. It also looks at the latest known valuation according to Forbes and number of Twitter followers.

Stripe raised the most funding out of the list of fintechs, at $2.4 billion, and had the third most Twitter followers.

The company, which was cofounded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010, has built an extensive payments infrastructure for companies and handles billions of dollars in transactions each year. It was last valued at $95 billion, but reports earlier this year indicated Stripe had cut the internal value of its shares by 28 per cent.