Business

Apple unveils watch it hopes will challenge Garmin

Tech Tools: Apple Watch Ultra

the Apple Watch Ultra has a titanium case, is water resistant to 100m and has a battery life that will last 36 hours on a full charge

Ciara O'Brien
Wed Sep 14 2022 - 17:11

Apple Watch Ultra

€999

Apple has finally put paid to the speculation that it was planning a Garmin-style competitor with the announcement last week of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 49mm watch is tougher than your average Apple Watch, with a titanium case, water resistance to 100m and a battery life that will last 36 hours on a full charge — up to 60 if you put it into a battery optimisation mode. It’s designed for use with gloves, with a raised button and a digital crown that’s easier to get to grips with, and has a special night mode that turns the display red to make it easier to read.

READ MORE

It does a lot too, from diving to precision location, with dual-frequency GPS that will accurately track location. And should the worst happen and you find yourself in a tight spot, the emergency feature will blare an 86-decibel siren that can be heard 180m away.

Can it compete with Garmin? Time will tell.

Apple.com

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist

Tech ToolsApple
LATEST STORIES