Apple unveils watch it hopes will challenge Garmin

Apple Watch Ultra

€999

Apple has finally put paid to the speculation that it was planning a Garmin-style competitor with the announcement last week of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 49mm watch is tougher than your average Apple Watch, with a titanium case, water resistance to 100m and a battery life that will last 36 hours on a full charge — up to 60 if you put it into a battery optimisation mode. It’s designed for use with gloves, with a raised button and a digital crown that’s easier to get to grips with, and has a special night mode that turns the display red to make it easier to read.

It does a lot too, from diving to precision location, with dual-frequency GPS that will accurately track location. And should the worst happen and you find yourself in a tight spot, the emergency feature will blare an 86-decibel siren that can be heard 180m away.

Can it compete with Garmin? Time will tell.

