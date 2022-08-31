Government licenses Irish-French power line

Eirgrid chief infrastructure officer Michael Mahon welcomed news that Government has granted a foreshore licence to an Irish-French power line. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Work could begin this year on a €1 billion Irish-French power line after Government licensed the project.

National grid operator Eirgrid and its French counterpart Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) are building a 575km power line linking Cork to Brittany, dubbed the Celtic Interconnector.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has granted the project a foreshore licence, a key permit needed for the undersea work involved.

Eirgrid said that subject to getting consent from the UK Marine Management Organisation, it expected work on the cable to begin this year.

Electricity could begin flowing between the two countries in 2026. The cable will carry up to 700 mega watts (MW) of power, enough energy for 700,000 homes.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the Irish onshore work on the interconnector in May.

Michael Mahon, Eirgrid chief infrastructure officer, said the project was critically important for the country.

“We will continue to focus on the delivery of the Celtic Interconnector and look forward to the benefits it will bring, including allowing the movement of 700MW between Ireland and France.

The Celtic Interconnector will be the first power line liking Ireland to continental Europe. The project will cost around €1 billion.

The EU has pledged to pay €530 million of this as the interconnector is a “project of common interest”, that is, infrastructure that links two member states’ electricity networks.