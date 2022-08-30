State has less electricity generation capacity than last winter - Eirgrid

State has less electricity than last winter says national grid operator Eirgrid. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Republic has less electricity supply than last winter according to national grid operator, Eirgrid. Mark Foley, the network company’s chief executive, told politicians on Tuesday that the State had “marginally less” electricity generation capacity than last winter, when Eirgrid and industry regulators warned of shortages.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Environment and Climate Action, he cautioned that there would be system alerts - warnings that electricity reserves are lower than ideal - during the autumn and winter.

“Our greatest risk will manifest at times of very low to zero wind,” Mr Foley warned.

Eirgrid works with businesses that consume large quantities of electricity to limit their requirements at times of peak demand.

Mr Foley told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action that the Republic’s difficulty was not growing demand, but problems with existing power plants and straitened supplies.

He pointed out that total electricity demand grew 9 per cent over the last five years. “This is not excessive for a vibrant western economy,” Mr Foley added.

“The reason we are here is that we have a shortfall in electricity generation and are over dependent on old fossil fuel plant,” he said.