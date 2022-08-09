Screenshot blocking, quiet exits and online status: the new privacy features coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is to allow users to leave group chats without notifying others and control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the messaging app.

WhatsApp has unveiled three new features that it says will give users more control over what they share and with whom.

The new features cover WhatsApp groups, disappearing messages and a user’s online status. Two of the features - the ability to exit a group quietly, only notifying admins instead of the wider group, and the ability to choose who can see when you are online - will roll out later this month. A third feature, which will prevent people from screenshotting messages and photos that have been set to view once, is being tested.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of parent group Meta.

WhatsApp introduced “view once” messages in August last year, and has also implemented two-step verification, end to end encryption, and encrypted back-ups.