Your Money

Paying to sit with your child on a flight? Have your say

Ryanair is facing an investigation over the mandatory fee it charges a parent to sit with their child

Have your say: should parents have to pay to sit beside their children on airplanes? Illustration: Dean Ruxton
Have your say: should parents have to pay to sit beside their children on airplanes? Illustration: Dean Ruxton
Thu Jun 11 2026 - 13:192 MIN READ

Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, Ryanair, is facing an investigation over the mandatory fee it charges a parent to sit with their child.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in Britain said the Irish carrier’s terms and conditions require at least one parent to sit with their children, including those with disabilities, and then bills them about £8 a flight to do so.

The watchdog will investigate whether this is an unfair contract term under consumer law. It understands that Ryanair is the only large airline flying out of the UK to impose this charge.

Ryanair called it a “bogus investigation”, adding that it looked forward to “disproving these false CMA claims”. The airline said that it does not charge any fee for children to sit beside their parent or accompanying adult. However, parents and guardians must pay a booking fee to be seated next to them.

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The Irish Times would like to hear what you think. Are you a parent who has travelled on an airplane with your children? Do you think you should have to pay to sit beside them? What has your general experience been when travelling with children, and what do you think airlines could do to make it easier?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

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